Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kool & The Gang Sax Player Dennis Thomas Dead at 70

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Dennis “D.T.” Thomas — Kool & The Gang’s longtime saxophone player — has died. The band announced the news Saturday, saying he passed away peacefully at his home in New Jersey. No cause of death was revealed. They had kind words for their dear friend, though, writing … “An original...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kool The Gang Sax#Kool And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
Musicphillytrib.com

Celebrate good times with Kool and the Gang at HoagieNation 2021

Originally from the East side of Youngstown, Ohio, but raised in New Jersey, Robert “Kool” Bell has been involved with music somehow since his early days in the Jersey City Band, The Jazziacs, which he launched with his late brother Ronald in 1964. And thanks to iconic songs like “Celebration,”...
MusicDeadline

Biz Markie Dies: ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper & Actor Was 57

Biz Markie, the rapper whose classic “Just a Friend” was a major hit in 1989 and has since been sampled in countless songs and videos, has died Friday in a Baltimore hospital from complications of diabetes. He was 57. TMZ broke the story of his death, but weeks before, a...
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

Trevor Moore, comedian and co-founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know,' dies at 41

Moore’s manager confirmed the news to Variety and provided a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” Carlson wrote. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Conductor Does Not Want to Admit a Jazz Clarinetist to the Orchestra

A conductor was getting an orchestra together for a performance he had planned to have at the end of the month. However, he was having trouble finding a clarinet player. After several days of searching for a musician himself, he finally got into contact with a contractor. The contractor explained, "I've only got one guy available at the moment, and he is a jazz clarinetist."
Musicfoxbangor.com

Tank Happy His & Aaliyah’s Catalog Getting Released, Despite Drama

Tank is ecstatic that his early tunes are finally seeing the light of day, officially, alongside Aaliyah’s catalog … this in spite of the drama behind the scenes. The R&B crooner broke down what this moment means for him Saturday morning when we ran into him at LAX, and he said it quite succinctly … not only is this a re-introduction to fans (new and old) but it’s also an opportunity to make up for lost time … financially.
MusicGenius

Bad Boy Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died

Bad Boy producer and Hitmen member Chucky Thompson has died. According to AllHipHop, the cause of death was COVID-19. The news of Thompson’s passing was confirmed on Instagram by engineer Young Guru, who considered Thompson his mentor. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” wrote...
WorldTVOvermind

“Kings Of Jo’Burg” Producer Shona Ferguson Passes Away

To someone watching from the sidelines, what the Fergusons mean to their fans and South Africa as a whole can only be summed up through the resonant eyes of lawyer Theba Ikalafeng: “ I have never met you. But I knew you so well. We all did. We loved everything about you. We watched and nodded in pride as you and Connie soared and represented the best of us. How you and Connie Ferguson loved, complemented, and celebrated each other so beautifully, publicly. How hard you worked together to build Ferguson Films into a powerhouse exemplary studio in an industry that never believed in us before you showed up. How your Queen, Rockville, Wild, iGazi, and Kings of Jo’Burg kept us glued to our screens with characters and plots with which we could relate and beyond our imaginations. How you vividly demonstrated that black success can be earned and not always scammed. How as ‘immigrants’, you validated the pursuit and ideals of a welcoming, inclusive, and diverse South Africa…Thank you for the excellence. Thank you for representing our best.”
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy