Looking Glass: This marriage might be in trouble

A groom, stuck in traffic with his bride due to an accident on their way home from their wedding in Kenner, La., accused her of having an affair with her friend, who was also in the car. After a heated argument, the other man fled, and the groom shot him in the leg. The wife jumped out and ran over to first responders who were there because of the collision that caused the traffic jam. They let her seek refuge in their ambulance, but the groom started shaking and beating on the vehicle, trying to get to her. He was arrested for attempted murder.