Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Looking Glass: This marriage might be in trouble

By Michael Pingree
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groom, stuck in traffic with his bride due to an accident on their way home from their wedding in Kenner, La., accused her of having an affair with her friend, who was also in the car. After a heated argument, the other man fled, and the groom shot him in the leg. The wife jumped out and ran over to first responders who were there because of the collision that caused the traffic jam. They let her seek refuge in their ambulance, but the groom started shaking and beating on the vehicle, trying to get to her. He was arrested for attempted murder.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Alcohol#Montreal#Jaguar#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship Advicewfxb.com

Kissing Couple Accidentally Breaks Barbershop Window

A couple caught in the throes of passion have now become the new laughing stalk of the internet! A barbershop owner was reviewing security footage after finding one of his front windows shattered…and he was shocked to discover the culprit was just a couple kissing a little too passionately up against the window!
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Renovating our house was the ultimate test of our marriage

Working from home, cooped up inside together for days on end, lockdowns were a relationship test for even the happiest of couples. Our lockdown experiences were no different – except we went and made things 10 times more stressful six months into the pandemic by remortgaging and spending £200,000 knocking down our house.
EntertainmentSonoma Index Tribune

Glass Full/Glass Empty

“Sinking feeling” describes a moment of realization that things are worse than initially thought. And that must have been what Melanie B felt when the doorknob to her son’s room broke with him locked inside. Hammer, screwdriver, a stiff kick – nothing would get it open, she reported on social media. She called the non-emergency police number “a little panicky,” and they transferred her to the fire department – where they know a thing or two about getting people out of places they can’t get out of.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Marriage licences

The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:. Margaux Marcus and Zachary Schultz, both of Indiana. Rosalind Lindsay, of Indiana and Karl Hetrick, of Pittsburgh. Daniel Rowe and Megan White, both of Indiana. Ronald Dillon, of Shelocta, and Jacqueline Foltz, of Punxsutawney. Lonnie Mills...
EntertainmentBoston Herald

Looking Glass: Sounds like a lovely time; sign me up

A bride-to-be put an ad on Craigslist offering to pay $1,000 to any man who would be a date for her “needy” mother-in-law from Friday evening to Saturday evening for a wedding in Hudson Valley, N.Y. “She needs constant attention and supervision,” the bride wrote. “She will probably wear white and try to escalate small dramas — your job is simply to distract and de-escalate.” The ideal candidate should have “experience with narcissists.”
White Bird, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Marriage records

-Ryan Opal Wildman and Noah Nicholas Croston, both of Harpster, Idaho. -Marie Ashley Heckman and Wayne Wesley Whinery, both of White Bird, Idaho. -Courtnee Rae Hanson and Jon Rowe Moyle, both of Cottonwood, Idaho. -Chynna Rain Wilcox of Kamiah, Idaho and Anthony Owen Karel of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Relationship Advicecountry1025.com

Marriage Advice

Ayla is getting married tomorrow and wants advice on being married. I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Don't just hear ... listen

“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich. “To answer before listening – that is folly and shame.” — Bible (Proverbs 18:13) It had been a difficult day for George. He was happy to be finally walking into his home after work. Two of his employees had been arguing and he had to arbitrate between them. The effort had worn him out. Just as he sat down, his young son, John, came up to him and wanted to talk. George was too tired to focus and just pretended to listen.
Relationship AdviceAnniston Star

A whirlwind romance — 10 years later

Yesterday was my daughter and son-in-law’s 10-year wedding anniversary. Matt Tyson came into our lives rather suddenly in early 2011. This energetic, chatty, quick-witted young man invited our daughter, Lindsay, to a New Year’s Eve party. By March they were engaged, and by August the knot was tied.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

5 Common Marriage Issues Parents Face After the Baby Arrives

When you become new parents, your entire world changes. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Friends tell us this. Family, too. Hell, every piece of parenting literature pretty much reiterates it. But nothing prepares you for how life-altering it truly is, and many are caught off guard by how drastically a baby affects their day-to-day world, and their relationships. Overwhelmed by the needs of a new child and the transformative experience of parenthood, couples can easily let their marriage take a back seat. This can have serious consequences. If they’re not careful, the marriage issues after a baby arrives can become permanent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy