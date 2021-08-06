Facing severe droughts, developers seek to reuse water they have

My father used to work at the Four Corners Power Plant. His career there was short-lived — he couldn’t bear how harmful and extensive the pollution from the coal plant was, not only for the health of the workers but for the health of surrounding communities and our planet. Today, we’re still dealing with the negative health impacts of dirty energy. Even so, there is an opportunity for progress toward a just transition and a brighter renewable energy future with the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger.