Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic

By Dory Jackson
Posted by 
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu's upcoming drama, Dopesick, is tackling the topic of America's opioid epidemic. The show's teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. In the first look, "the cure" to America's pain is a "new miracle drug" called OxyContin. Pharmaceutical salespeople, including Will Poulter's character Billy Cutler, are instructed to do "whatever it takes" to earn the "trust" of medical professionals so they will begin prescribing the drug.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

120K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Jake Mcdorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Hulu#First Trailer For Hulu#Dopesick Drama#Summer Press Tour#Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dopesick’ Stars Michael Keaton & Rosario Dawson Talk Bringing “Humanity” To Depiction Of OxyContin Epidemic – TCA

OxyContin and its dangerous control over rural communities take center stage in Hulu’s upcoming Dopesick. While the limited series, based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book, takes from real anecdotes of addiction, creator and executive producer Danny Strong said elements of fiction help further expose the true tales of the epidemic. “I wanted to do something that really felt like it was telling the totally of the story. One story wasn’t the whole story,” Strong said during Hulu’s TCA presentation on Friday. Strong joined fellow executive producer and star Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kailyn Dever, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter and John Hooganakker to...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Olga Dies Dreaming: Hulu Drama Pilot Taps Aubrey Plaza to Star

Aubrey Plaza is set to star and produce the Hulu pilot Olga Dies Dreaming, based on the upcoming 2022 novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, who's also writing the adaptation. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the series focuses on a Nuyrocian brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City's elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Dopesick Trailer Teases Origin of America's Harrowing OxyContin Crisis — Plus, Get Hulu Premiere Date

The official trailer for Hulu’s new star-studded limited series Dopesick has dropped and promises to tug at your heartstrings. The eight-episode drama premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 and features executive producer and star Michael Keaton as one of the central figures in its chilling and new two-minute promo. Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor in a small Virginia mining town who unwittingly prescribes OxyContin to his trusting patients without realizing the addictive and destructive effect the drug would ultimately have on his community, and the country as a whole. “My patients trusted me,” Finnix can be heard saying regretfully. “I can’t believe how many...
TV & Videosbuffalonynews.net

Shailene Woodley to star in Showtime's 'Three Women'

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Actor Shailene Woodley, widely known for the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies', will headline Showtime's upcoming hourlong series 'Three Women', an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's best-selling nonfiction book. As per Variety, Taddeo will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming series. The Pushcart...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Y: The Last Man: Watch the World Collapse in First Trailer for FX on Hulu's Post-Apocalyptic Comic Adaptation

“This is a man’s world,” James Brown croons in the new trailer for FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man. But as evidenced by the clip’s first few moments, that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Adapted from the comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra (and premiering Monday, Sept. 13), Y: The Last Man follows what happens after “a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey,” reads the show’s official description. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with...
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Worth’ Starring Michael Keaton Sets a September Premiere

Netflix has set a September 3, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic film, Worth. Starring Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), the film delves into the process of compensating families of the 9/11 victims. Directed by Sara Colangelo, Worth premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently sits at 65%...
TV SeriesABC7 Los Angeles

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Get ready for an all-new murder mystery series. The official trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is finally here. The comedy follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery surrounding a death in their Upper West...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Hulu Releases “Dopesick” Mini-Series Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for the Barry Levinson-directed mini-series “Dopesick” based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America”. The book chronicles the opioid epidemic in the United States over the course of several decades and through various viewpoints – from the...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Lost Daughter, the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal also wrote the script, based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel about a woman who confronts her past troubles during a beach vacation. The movie was filmed in...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Fight In The Flash

By the time The Flash hits theaters in November of next year, Ben Affleck will be 50 and Michael Keaton will have recently turned 71, comfortably making them the two oldest actors to have suited up to play Batman in a live-action blockbuster. By comparison, leading man Ezra Miller hits 30 in September 2022, so even if he wasn’t playing Barry Allen he’d probably still be able to beat his co-stars in a foot race.
MoviesAOL Corp

Hulu's star-studded Steve Martin murder comedy gets its first trailer

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are on the case. In Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the three stars team up to get to the bottom of some foul play in their posh New York City apartment building. Bound by a shared interest in true crime and seemingly nothing else, the trio investigates a colorful cast of neighbors that includes Nathan Lane and Sting (playing himself, apparently) as they record a podcast of their own.
TV SeriesGamespot

Hulu's Y: The Last Man First Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The first trailer for Hulu's adaptation of Y: The Last Man will drop on August 5 at 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST. The streaming service announced that the first substantive clip of the series in a tweet you can see below--which has a five-second teaser with some very quick imagery from the show.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie threw a lot of us for a loop when nominations came out. Would Paul Bettany get in for WandaVision or Uncle Frank? How much will they love Hamilton? Is Halston just a below the line contender or can Ewan McGregor play gay once again and forge an awards path? That’s to say nothing about who didn’t get in, like Joel Edgerton in The Underground Railroad, Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird or an Emmy favorite like Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule or Bryan Cranston in Your Honor.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Hulu’s WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA Season 2

Hulu has released this official trailer for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Season Two The first three episodes of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” season two premiere September 8 on Hulu. New episodes stream Wednesdays. SERIES SYNOPSIS: The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in...
Movies/Film

‘Worth’ Trailer: Michael Keaton Tries to Put a Price on 9/11 Victims’ Lives

How much is a human life worth? That’s the impossible question Michael Keaton‘s character has to grapple with in Worth, a new drama coming to Netflix next month which tells the true story of the lawyer who had to calculate a dollar amount for every victim who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Check out the trailer below, which also features Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan in supporting roles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy