Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic
Hulu's upcoming drama, Dopesick, is tackling the topic of America's opioid epidemic. The show's teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. In the first look, "the cure" to America's pain is a "new miracle drug" called OxyContin. Pharmaceutical salespeople, including Will Poulter's character Billy Cutler, are instructed to do "whatever it takes" to earn the "trust" of medical professionals so they will begin prescribing the drug.people.com
Comments / 0