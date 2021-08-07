Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic

“This is a man’s world,” James Brown croons in the new trailer for FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man. But as evidenced by the clip’s first few moments, that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Adapted from the comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra (and premiering Monday, Sept. 13), Y: The Last Man follows what happens after “a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey,” reads the show’s official description. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with...