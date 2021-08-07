Cancel
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu recovered from coronavirus, at Hall of Fame induction

By Jamison Hensley
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

