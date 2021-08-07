Red Sox's J.D. Martinez becomes third Boston player this week to be placed on COVID-19-related injured list
The Boston Red Sox placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list on Saturday afternoon, ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martinez hasn't yet tested positive for the virus. He is, however, expected to undergo testing on Saturday after he reported feeling ill on Friday. "He felt sick last night," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday, including Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "He's been feeling sick the whole day. He's going to go through testing."www.cbssports.com
