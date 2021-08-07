Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Martin; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Western Martin County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in this area over the last 24 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Farmville, Bethel, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, House, Bruce, Roundtree, Ormondsville, Maury, Lizzie, Pitt Greenville Airport, East Carolina University, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point and Fountain. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.