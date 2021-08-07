Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buffalo; La Crosse; Trempealeau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Winona, southeastern Buffalo, northwestern La Crosse and southern Trempealeau Counties through 215 PM CDT At 147 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trempealeau, or near Winona, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Winona, Onalaska, Holmen, Trempealeau, Galesville, Dakota, French Island, La Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Medary, New Hartford, and Dresbach. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and 276. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH