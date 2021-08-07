Cancel
Richland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL VERNON AND NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 150 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Hillsboro, or 15 miles north of Richland Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Germantown, Rockbridge, Cazenovia, Yuba, County Roads D And N N, Bunker Hill, Woodstock, White City, and Bloom City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

