Special Weather Statement issued for Gilmer, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gilmer; Murray A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF GILMER, SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY, NORTHWESTERN DAWSON, NORTHEASTERN PICKENS AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 247 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Fort Mountain State Park, or near Chatsworth...moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ellijay, East Ellijay, Talona, Cartecay, Tails Creek, Ramhurst, Pisgah, Cherry Log, Mountaintown, Fort Mountain State Park, Roy and Roundtop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH