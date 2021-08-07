Cancel
Collier County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Golden Gate, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

