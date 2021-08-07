Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:59:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SULLIVAN...EAST CENTRAL HAWKINS...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
