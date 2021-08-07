Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation

By TC Zencka
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvZlm_0bKxoOZj00
Aroldis Chapman will be missing some time with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have placed Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Friday, per the team. In a corresponding move, Nick Nelson has been recalled from Triple-A.

It hasn’t been Chapman’s best season on the whole, but he had seemed to figure some things out of late. He had posted seven consecutive scoreless outings going back to July 21. In fact, since allowing nine earned runs across three outings at the end of June, Chapman has posted a 0.82 ERA over his last 11 innings.

Nelson, 25, has been burned for 14 earned runs across 13 1/3 innings in 10 appearances (2 starts) this season. He’s fared much better in Triple-A, however, where he owns a 3.50 ERA across 36 innings with 46 strikeouts to 18 walks.

With Chapman out, the Yankees will likely turn to Chad Green to close games. Green has three saves on the year to go with 15 holds and a 3.21 ERA/3.45 FIP in 56 innings of work. Alternatively, veteran Zack Britton has plenty of experience closing, and he does appear to be rounding himself into form with a 2.57 ERA over his past seven outings. Jonathan Loaisiga also has three saves this season with a 2.53 ERA and 13 holds.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

845
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Zack Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Triple A#Fip#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Player Profiles: Aroldis Chapman, what’s ahead for the closer?

The New York Yankees have a host of problems this season; they hope Aroldis Chapman, the Yankee closer, isn’t one of them. He started the season as sharp as ever. He had a 0.00 ERA from the beginning of the season until May 23rd, when he blew his first save against the White Sox. That’s 18 games in a row. Following that, there were a few blips but nothing of concern, but the last month has been very concerning. On June 23, he gave up 2 runs to the Royals; on June 30, he gave up 4 runs to the Angels while only recording one out. Then, on July 4th, he wasn’t celebrating Independence day when he gave up 3 runs to the rival New York Mets, this time without recording an out.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Placed on IL

Urshela (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Urshela has missed four straight contests due to a hamstring injury. Manager Aaron Boone noted that Urshela is doing well in his recovery and that the team will likely backdate his move to the IL. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move.
MLBPocono Record

Yankees' starter Domingo German placed on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation

MIAMI — Domingo German went from feeling “phenomenal’’ during Saturday’s start to being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. About an hour before the Yankees’ series finale against the Miami Marlins, German landed on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation. With newly acquired lefty Andrew Heaney set to...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Luis Severino nearing Yankees return: ‘Total domination’

Luis Severino may soon be on his way to aid an ailing Yankees rotation. Severino, on the mend from Tommy John surgery and a groin strain he suffered in June, spun four perfect innings in a rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday. He struck out 5 of the 12 batters he faced, requiring only 48 pitches.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 1 disappointment to demote, 1 prospect to promote down the stretch

The New York Yankees are currently enjoying (suffering through? tolerating?) one of the most bizarre seasons in recent franchise history. It’s been a year marked by catastrophic failures, wild emotional swings, and eight brilliant innings followed by a singular, disastrous one that scribbles over the entire picture. Among all the...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Andrew Heaney rebounds after early struggles

Less than 24 hours after the Yankees needed nine relievers to cover 11 innings, there was action in the bullpen in the second inning Saturday afternoon. Andrew Heaney had spotted the Mariners four runs before he recorded a sixth out and was one hitter away from not surviving the second inning, which could have sent the Yankees’ pitching staff into a tailspin.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees lose closer Aroldis Chapman to injury, climbing the standings in the East

The New York Yankees are gearing up to take on the Seattle Mariners at 1:05 PM on Saturday, but they will be without closer Aroldis Chapman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation. Chapman, who has had a tough second half of the year, currently hosts a 3.63 ERA with 15.43 strikeouts per nine. He has five wins and three losses on the season, pitching 39.2 innings.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19; Luke Voit returns to lineup

The Yankees may be finally rolling smoothly on the field, but off it they are hitting all the bumps. Anthony Rizzo tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday night joining Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sanchez on the COVID-19 injury list. “I just spoke with him, he’s doing all right,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s got some symptoms but he’s doing okay and obviously a little bummed out ...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Luke Voit can take advantage of Anthony Rizzo’s absence

We are all old enough to remember when there was going to be no place at all on this Yankees team for Luke Voit, no way to fit the 2020 MLB home run champion into the lineup following the trade deadline acquisition of Anthony Rizzo, whose presence had electrified the operation.
MLBNew York Post

Luke Voit has another chance to make his Yankees case

We are all old enough to remember when there was going to be no place at all on this Yankees team for Luke Voit, no way to fit the 2020 MLB home run champion into the lineup following the trade deadline acquisition of Anthony Rizzo, whose presence had electrified the operation.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: How can we analyze Giancarlo Stanton differently?

Listening to a recent episode of the Yanks go Yard podcast, I found myself conflicted. Hosts Adam Weinrib and Thomas Carannante were frustrated with Yankees’ designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. But they were also frustrated with some of Stanton’s defenders. For the “pro-Stanton” camp, the slugger deserves his dues for his...
MLBMorning Times

Taillon, Yankees to take on Hernandez, Royals

New York Yankees (61-50, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-62, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +151, Yankees -177; over/under is...
MLBtheScore

Yankees place Torres on IL with left thumb sprain

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Yankees, as the club placed shortstop Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left thumb sprain. The Yankees expect Torres will be out roughly 10-20 days, a shorter span than originally anticipated, manager Aaron Boone said, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera. Torres will visit a specialist in the next few days to get a better idea of his timeline, Boone added.
MLBSportsGrid

Gleyber Torres out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday

Gleyber Torres is out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. There haven’t been any reports of an injury here, so this seems like a typical day off for Torres. Tyler Wade will play shortstop and bat eighth in Torres’ absence. The Yankees will also have...
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Luke Voit is frustrated but not discouraged by Yankees’ trade for Anthony Rizzo

Luke Voit has been here before. The first baseman came to the Yankees because the Cardinals could not find a path to use him in the big leagues. He came over and won the job from Greg Bird, who was dealing with nagging injuries. Even this winter, after he led all of the big leagues in home runs, Voit heard his name being tossed around as trade bait. Voit has been through proving himself before ...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees' Gleyber Torres to receive MRI on left thumb

Gleyber Torres injured his left thumb during Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Mariners, and manager Aaron Boone told reporters (including The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler) that the Yankees shortstop will receive an MRI to determine the extent of the problem. For now, Boone indicated there is some concern that Torres has suffered a notable injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy