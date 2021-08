A 17-year-old girl from India's Uttar Pradesh state was shot to death by her father after she tried to elope with her boyfriend earlier this week. The unnamed teen girl's father, a farmer, had caught her attempting to leave the village of Paroli in Badaun district at around 4 a.m. Monday, newspaper The Times of India reported. She had decided to run away with her boyfriend after being forced to stay indoors for over a month.