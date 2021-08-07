Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police: Male dies from medical issue after resisting arrest

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police say a male suspect who instigated a fight with officers early Saturday morning suffered a medical emergency and later died. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. when police responded to a report of someone acting erratically and screaming outside of a residence. Officers found a person running from the area and attempting to jump a privacy fence into the neighboring property.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Medical Emergency#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Jones County, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Inmate dies after medical issue in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inmate has died after a medical issue in Jones County. The unnamed inmate suffered an undisclosed issue the early morning hours of August 3 and was transported to Anson General Hospital, where he then died. No further information is released. His identity will be...
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Man dies of medical emergency after altercation with Bismarck police

Saturday, Bismarck Police reported that a man suffered a medical emergency that occurred during an altercation with officers, and was later pronounced dead. Police say they responded to the 300 block of East Turnpike Avenue 12:44 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man screaming outside a residence. When officers arrived, the person was trying to jump a fence into another property.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Litchfield man arrested after chase, resisting arrest

A Litchfield man is in jail following a chase and confrontation with Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies in which one of the deputies discharged his service weapon. Dustin Nelson, 37, of rural Litchfield was expected to make an initial appearance in Meeker County District Court on multiple charges, including fleeing an officer.
Law Enforcementstjohnsource.com

Handcuffed Man Arrested After Commandeering a Police Car

Rashawn Brooks, a 42-year-old resident of Oswald Harris Court, was arrested Monday after commandeered a police car while handcuffed, according to the V.I. Police Department. Police said officers had arrested Brooks at 6:35 p.m. Monday and, while investigating another manner, left Brooks handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser.
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado police issues arrest warrants for 2 officers

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for two Colorado police officers, including one who is facing assault and menacing charges, according to authorities. The Aurora Police Department said it issued the warrants for officers John Haubert and Francine Martinez following a July 23 arrest during a trespassing call. The arrest warrant...
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

Off-duty DEA agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent posed for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a court filing Tuesday following the agent's arrest. A video posted on the internet also showed Mark Sami Ibrahim carrying a...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Charges Issued for Murder 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest by Flight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Christopher Dedios, 18 years of age, of the 9900 block of Meadow Avenue in St. Louis, for one count of Murder Second Degree (Flight from Perpetration of a Felony, a Person Dies) and one count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. The deceased has been identified as Alexi Hawkins, 15 years of age, of the 1700 block of Telegraph Road in St. Louis. Dedios is being held on Continue Reading
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Officer John Haubert Resigns From Aurora Police Department After Violent Arrest

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Officer John Haubert has resigned from his position with the Aurora Police Department. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon, less than a week after the 39-year-old made a violent arrest along with other officers and body cam video showed him pistol-whipping and choking the suspect. John Haubert (credit: Arapahoe County) Haubert and Officer Francine Martinez face criminal charges — in Haubert’s case that consists of multiple felonies. They were the first two responding officers to the July 23 incident on the 3100 block of South Parker Road. The 29-year-old man they wound up arresting, Kyle Vinson, said...
Virginia StateFireRescue1

Va. FF-medic dies after medical emergency

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — A firefighter-paramedic died this week after suffering a “major medical event” last month. Franklin County Firefighter-Paramedic Eric Newman died on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency on July 14, WFXR reported. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that Firefighter/Paramedic Eric Newman passed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy