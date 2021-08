HAYS – The Hays Larks scored 16 runs from the fourth inning on Wednesday night as they rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Gameday Saints 17-7 in seven innings. Gameday jumped out to a 4-0 lead through and inning and a half. With one out in the top of the second reliever Trey Riggs walked the bases loaded and then the Saints got an RBI single and a bases clearing double to take the four-run lead. Riggs lasted just two-thirds of the inning allowing four runs.