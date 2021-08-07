Arkansas man, 24, arrested in stabbing death of mother
BALD KNOB, Ark. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother and wounding of his father in a stabbing in Bald Knob, authorities said Saturday. Jacob Seth Varnell was arrested on capital murder and attempted capital murder warrants for the death Friday of Pamela Varnell, 65, and wounding of William Varnell, 63, according to a statement from White County Sheriff’s Detective Chancey Warden.www.middletownpress.com
