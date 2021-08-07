Interfaith Voices : The gifts of my childhood

One of the great joys of life is feeling useful. Whether it’s feeling as if you make a difference at work, or with friends and family, there’s something wonderful about a sense of accomplishment. I am a father of small children, and one of the ways I’ve been called to be useful is by caring for my little ones, especially in the middle of the night. Parents are often beckoned to save their little ones from the mad titans of shadows, dehydration, and midnight potty runs.