Interfaith Voices : The gifts of my childhood
At age 10, I longed for a particular doll, and told everyone that she was all that I could ever want in the whole wide world. She was chubby, with a bright red mouth and deep brown eyes, and skin the color of warm buttered toast. Her knees and elbows didn’t bend, and her face always gazed straight forward — no technological marvel, just a pretty brown toddler. And she was expensive, so I knew it would be nearly impossible for my folks to buy her for me.democratherald.com
Comments / 0