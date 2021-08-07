This Is When You Can Order Your Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq looks absolutely out of this world and it has the technology to match, including Super Cruise. It's also surprisingly affordable, and with so much style, tech, and luxury, you can be sure that the moment order books open for the new electric SUV, they'll be filled in a matter of moments. If you've been patiently holding off on a new car purchase so that you can get your name down for one of these spectacular machines, you'll be pleased to know that the wait for orders to open is almost over. Cadillac has announced that orders will open on September 18.