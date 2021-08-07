Cancel
Buying Cars

This Is When You Can Order Your Cadillac Lyriq

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cadillac Lyriq looks absolutely out of this world and it has the technology to match, including Super Cruise. It's also surprisingly affordable, and with so much style, tech, and luxury, you can be sure that the moment order books open for the new electric SUV, they'll be filled in a matter of moments. If you've been patiently holding off on a new car purchase so that you can get your name down for one of these spectacular machines, you'll be pleased to know that the wait for orders to open is almost over. Cadillac has announced that orders will open on September 18.

carbuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

