Portland, OR

Portland police: 700+ shootings, 200 wounded so far in 2021

By Zane Sparling
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCseK_0bKxmUhH00 Shootings and gun-related homicides typically rise during the hot summer months, and Portland is no exception.

Most of them never make the news, but bullet wounds and the shootings that cause them are up in 2021 — outpacing the amount of gunfire reported in Portland in recent years.

According to Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley, authorities have recorded 718 shootings and 231 injured persons through Aug. 6 of this year.

For comparison, from January 2020 through the end of July 2020 there were only 365 reported shootings in Portland, according to city data — and only 891 for the entire year.

From January 2019 through July 2019 the city had reported 222 shootings — and by year's end had experienced only 388.

Whether crime is up overall, however, is a different question , and according to state data, the answer is no.

According to Oregon uniform crime reporting data , from January 2020 through June 2020, Multnomah County tallied more than 36,390 distinct offenses — including 2,811 simple assaults and 12,041 larceny or theft offenses.

From the same time period this year, Multnomah County tallied less total crimes — some 34,400 of them. Simple assaults (2,582) and larceny/theft offenses (11,543) were both down compared with last year.


