Portland police: 700+ shootings, 200 wounded so far in 2021
Most of them never make the news, but bullet wounds and the shootings that cause them are up in 2021 — outpacing the amount of gunfire reported in Portland in recent years.
According to Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley, authorities have recorded 718 shootings and 231 injured persons through Aug. 6 of this year.
For comparison, from January 2020 through the end of July 2020 there were only 365 reported shootings in Portland, according to city data — and only 891 for the entire year.
From January 2019 through July 2019 the city had reported 222 shootings — and by year's end had experienced only 388.
Whether crime is up overall, however, is a different question , and according to state data, the answer is no.
According to Oregon uniform crime reporting data , from January 2020 through June 2020, Multnomah County tallied more than 36,390 distinct offenses — including 2,811 simple assaults and 12,041 larceny or theft offenses.
From the same time period this year, Multnomah County tallied less total crimes — some 34,400 of them. Simple assaults (2,582) and larceny/theft offenses (11,543) were both down compared with last year.
