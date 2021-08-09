NC A&T athletes win gold in 4x400m relay in Tokyo Olympics

NC A&T track athletes Randall Ross Jr. and Trevor Stewart won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They ran in the Men’s 4x400m Relay along with Team USATF Saturday.

According to NC A&T State University, Ross Jr. and Stewart’s win makes them the first-ever Olympic gold medalists in NC A&T history.

“Say it loud, say it proud. US team wins the 4x400m relay,” NC A&T wrote on Twitter .

