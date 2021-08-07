Cancel
Florida State

In-state running back target committed to Utah over Florida

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
Florida, coach Dan Mullen and running backs coach Greg Knox have been insistent since the start of the 2022 recruiting cycle that they have wanted to sign two backs. The Gators will have to look elsewhere for their second running back after their target three-star Jaylon Glover committed to Utah.

Last weekend, Florida landed its first running back of the cycle in four-star Terrance Gibbs. He announced his commitment to Mullen and Co. in the hours leading up to Friday Night Lights. The coaching staff also had Glover visit that weekend to get him familiar with Gibbs. Florida was seen as the team to beat for the Lakeland, Florida product. But Thursday, many 247Sports recruiting experts changed their crystal ball prediction from the Gators to the Utes.

Florida will turn its attention to Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legacy Travis Etienne. He took an unofficial visit to the Swamp on June 25th. After his visit, he said he liked the prestige of UF academically and had a strong relationship with Mullen and Knox. If they miss with Trevor, they’ll likely turn to the NCAA transfer portal for a second running back.

