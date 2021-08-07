Cancel
YouTube yanked public meeting videos over covid misinformation. Now it's backtracking.

By Caroline Anders
SFGate
 2 days ago

Local government meetings often come with a designated time for public comment, offering a glimpse into the good, the bad and the strange of each community. The coronavirus pandemic pushed many of these meetings online. But city councils and school boards around the country ran into a dilemma: Public comment, a time for people to speak their minds, was governed by the same policies that platforms such as YouTube applied to other content.

www.sfgate.com

CLAYTON — For several hours Thursday, the St. Louis County Council was canceled. Sometime before midday, YouTube removed a video recording of Tuesday’s council meeting for violating its terms on COVID-19 misinformation. The video-streaming giant didn’t say why. But the meeting featured more than 40 angry members of the public speaking to the council, including one who called the vaccine a “bioweapon” and another who said asymptomatic spread doesn’t exist.

