Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Beauty Execs on Summer Vacay

By Jenny B. Fine
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XipYy_0bKxjv5J00

Click here to read the full article.

My husband and I really enjoy active vacations and are big history buffs, so we spent a week in July traveling around northern France and Belgium visiting many somber sites related to World War I history (and some World War II history as well). It was a really impactful and reflective trip, but maybe not as joyful as other vacations given the context. That said, we managed to finish our travels in Reims, France, with a lovely tour and tasting at Veuve Clicquot. The story of the “Widow Clicquot” is really amazing — a woman who was an amazing innovator and brand builder in a time when men dominated business. It was a perfect place to wrap up a very historical week! Oh, and yes, we were there on July 16th and I am wearing three layers including a fleece and a waterproof jacket…it definitely was not a warm vacation! — Alex Keith, chief executive officer, P&G Beauty

So much of our life is centered around our farm in Sharon Springs [N.Y.]. It’s where Beekman 1802 began and where we find the most peace year-round, but especially in the summertime. We enjoy taking time each day to walk the grounds of the farm with our dog, Önder, and we find a meditative reprieve in gardening. Ever since moving to the farm in 2008, we’ve tended to our flower and vegetable gardens where we harvest, can, freeze and dehydrate food to last us the whole year. What started as a way to sustain our home as we invested in the company has now become an inspiring tradition we aim to hold on to. — Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, founders, Beekman 1802

More from WWD

To celebrate my 50th last August, I’d planned a big splash with a bunch of friends in my happy place — Seychelles. That was, of course disrupted. I’m reclaiming it this August in a scaled-down way. I’m heading to Seychelles for my 50-plus-1 with only a few friends as a Happiness and Self Care retreat. It’s such an oasis. I can’t wait to dive, hike, do yoga, relax, enjoy friends and detox. — Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer, beauty and personal care, Unilever NA

After such an unprecedented year that has challenged us all, I was most looking forward to traveling again, both leisurely and professionally. With the somewhat crazy timelines we’ve accustomed ourselves to, I love the idea of having a span of time to recharge and summer is perfect for a desert retreat. Dubai is the destination in my mind where a new metropolis meets old-world charm. — Elizabeth Villegas, vice president, Americas, Parfums de Marly

Later in the summer I’ll be heading to Cape May, N.J., with my wife and three daughters. We’re looking forward to lazy days at the beach, family mini golf, visiting the lighthouse and searching for the best lobster rolls. — Ron Gee, chief executive officer, Shiseido Americas

After a very challenging year emotionally, I’m finally heading back to my home, to Ireland, to clear my head and feed my soul. Sheep’s Head, Kerry, Ireland, in my opinion, is one of the most beautiful parts of the world. — Noella Gabriel, global president and cofounder, Elemis

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#France#Veuve Clicquot#P G#Unilever Na#Parfums De Marly#Shiseido Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Skin CareABC Action News

Reset and Renew Your Beauty, Wellness, and Home this Summer

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips to reset and renew your beauty, wellness and home this Summer!. SPECIAL EDITION GOLD MEDAL OLAY REGENERIST MICRO-SCULPTING CREAM. Special Edition Gold Medal Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream – Olay is celebrating the strength of female athletes who have overcome adversity with...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

27 Times Diana, Princess of Wales Was the Ultimate Summer Beauty Muse

Her penchant for electric blue eyeliner and sun-kissed highlights suggests Diana, Princess of Wales loved summer just as much as the rest of us. Just as her holiday ensembles became iconic—the animal print swimsuit she was photographed wearing as she dove off a yacht remains unforgettable—she also continues to serve as major inspiration in the warm-weather beauty department.
Beauty & Fashionwindellportraits.com

Beautiful YOU

Sign up for our DARE to be YOU Project and share your story about what it means to be you. Click here for Project details. Today’s Quote: “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” – Coco Chanel.
Home & GardenBrit + Co

Take A Virtual Vacation To The Most Beautiful Hotels Around The World

If there's one thing we love about traveling, it's staying in a beautiful hotel. If you're looking for some inspiration for your travel dream board, look no further than these Instagram-approved stays, both in the US and around the world. Whether you love artsy decor or jaw-dropping scenery, we've got the prettiest picks for you!
Lifestylethecut.com

The Instagram Exec Amplifying Black Beauty Creators

While we’re all beating our personal screen-time records scrolling and swiping through Instagram, Besidone Amoruwa is meeting with beauty creators face-to-face to spur new dialogue around Blackness and beauty on the platform. As a manager of strategic, content, and creator partnerships at Instagram, Amoruwa is the woman responsible for helping your favorite Black beauty creators, like @jackieaina, @monicastylemuse, @kahhspence, @ivycoco23, and @flvmeprincess, tell their own stories through Reels, Lives, and the feed posts we’re seeing in the palm of our hand.
Skin Carekoreaproductpost.com

Top 5 Must-Have Korean Beauty Products for a Fresh-Faced Summer Look

Sunglasses are out, and the sun has come knocking at your door to announce the arrival of summer. While this time of the year is associated with heat, sweat, and sometimes even humidity, these are no excuses for you to look musty and unkept this season. The Korean Beauty industry is well aware of the problems one faces during this hot season and curate’s products to let you have a fresh face even in the heat. Get your summer look with the below-given must-have Korean beauty products and set your Instagram ablaze.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Telfar Debuts Liberia Collection

Click here to read the full article. Telfar Clemens is making his Liberia Collection available for purchase. The Liberian-American designer teamed with the Liberian Olympic team to debut his runway collection at the Tokyo Olympics, his first in over a year. The collection also served as the team’s official uniform.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Clemens’ line included roughly 70 genderless pieces, such as gown-length jerseys, deconstructed tracksuits, sarong bottoms and spliced tops designed in a navy, red, sand and white color palette. The fashion designer was in Liberia when he connected with the country’s Olympic team. He was...
ApparelFASHION Magazine |

Cruise Through the Rest of Summer in These Billowy Patterned Shirts

Fashion trends come and go, but there are some items that never seem to go out of style. Enter: patterned shirts. They have been around for decades and don’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. But we’re not talking about the tailored, long-sleeve dress shirts you might see in an office setting. These relaxed-fitting, often short-sleeve button-ups are a little bit Hawaiian, have major vintage cabana wear vibes, and are all-around perfect for summer temps. The versatility and timelessness of a cool printed shirt are what make it a wardrobe staple — you can wear patterned shirts with baggy denim or sporty shorts for a casual outing or pair them with leather trousers to dress them up. From Copenhagen and Milan to the streets of London, everyone seems to have gotten the memo about this effortless summer outfit recipe.
Yogatownandcountrymag.com

The Best Room at ...

This summer, the most talked-about hotel in Greece is The Rooster, which opened in June on the island of Antiparos. The wellness and lifestyle resort, as it bills itself, features 16 individual villas and a Farm House that sleeps six guests. Antiparos is a 10-minute ferry from its larger sibling, Paros, which is accessible by flights and ferries from Athens. It's where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who became Greek citizens in 2020) own a villa, and where The Rooster's founder and owner, Athanasia Comninos, began vacationing 10 years ago.
Travelmoneyweek.com

Hotels with stylish swimming pools

At the Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort in St. Lucia, guests booking into the Crystal Lagoon Club Level or the Crystal Lagoon Butler Level can book a stay in a “swim-up suite”, says Stacey Leasca for Travel + Leisure. A private pool awaits right outside the door of the suites –and it’s one of the longest in the Caribbean. The 600-foot-long pool also has a bar for “the fruity cocktail and tiny umbrella of your choice”. For those after something more private, the Beachfront Honeymoon Butler Rooms come with a “sparkling private plunge pool lined with shimmering mosaic tile and accented by a soothing cascade water feature”. From £2,119 for seven nights all-inclusive, including flights, sandals.co.uk.
Beauty & FashionMOJEH

At Home With Brand Consultant And The Modist Co-Creator Sally Matthews

Sophisticated lines, discreet touches and impossibly current counters… Sally Matthews’ house is much like her cool, striking and chic self. Sally Matthews has been living, working and breathing luxury (fashion and otherwise) for more than 15 years. A former magazine fashion and beauty director, Sally travelled the globe styling shoots and celebrities and has worked with mega celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Frieda Pinto. Post-magazine world, she ventured into e-commerce to co-create The Modist, a first-of-its-kind, global, luxury e-commerce platform for modest dressing. Now, eight months pregnant, Sally continues to work with clients both in the UAE and abroad as a brand consultant.
Hair CareRefinery29

Why “Effortless French-Girl Hair” Is Trending In L.A. Right Now

Before summer segues into fall, hair "trends" are relatively nondescript, with many people waiting for September to schedule a salon appointment and relying on topknots to survive the heat in the meantime. But if you're already thinking about chopping off dry, humidity-frazzled flyaways, you might be meditating on what's "in style," or will be soon.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Sandy Liang Is The Latest Designer To Collaborate With Target

Fall is just around the corner and Target is making sure you start the season off with a refreshed wardrobe. The major retailer announced its official Fall Designer Collection for 2021, which is set to drop in September. New York fashion darling Sandy Liang will be offering a limited-edition collaboration, along with fellow designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, and Nili Lotan. This new collection follows Target’s latest fashion partnership, which offered spring and summer-friendly dresses from Christopher John Rogers.
RetailPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Unsubscribed Brand Launches E-commerce Site

Click here to read the full article. Unsubscribed is going online.  The slow fashion brand, part of the American Eagle Outfitters family, is launching an e-commerce shopping site today.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “The demand [for Unsubscribed] has been so great that we would really like to share this product with more people,” Jennifer Foyle, president, executive creative director of American Eagle and Aerie, told WWD. “The first year did exceed expectations. That’s why we’re excited about opening up in new markets. And when you think about e-commerce, it’s an important part of every business. It’s a...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy