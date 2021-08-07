Police: Male dies from medical issue after resisting arrest
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police say a male suspect who instigated a fight with officers early Saturday morning suffered a medical emergency and later died. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. when police responded to a report of someone acting erratically and screaming outside of a residence. Officers found a person running from the area and attempting to jump a privacy fence into the neighboring property.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0