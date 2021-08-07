Cancel
Burke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Cleveland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of McDowell, northeastern Rutherford, southern Caldwell, northwestern Cleveland and Burke Counties through 330 PM EDT At 246 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Marion, or over Lake James State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and up to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Marion, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Gamewell, Hudson, Icard and Cajah`s Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

