Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pasco and northeastern Hillsborough Counties through 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pebble Creek, or near Temple Terrace, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tampa, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Zephyrhills West, Hillsborough River State Park, Pebble Creek, Wesley Chapel South, Zephyrhills South, University, Wesley Chapel, Thonotosassa, New Tampa, Meadow Pointe, Lettuce Lake Park and Crystal Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH