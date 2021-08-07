Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pasco and northeastern Hillsborough Counties through 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pebble Creek, or near Temple Terrace, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tampa, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Zephyrhills West, Hillsborough River State Park, Pebble Creek, Wesley Chapel South, Zephyrhills South, University, Wesley Chapel, Thonotosassa, New Tampa, Meadow Pointe, Lettuce Lake Park and Crystal Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zephyrhills South, FL
City
University, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Crystal Springs, FL
City
Pebble Creek, FL
City
Temple Terrace, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
City
Lutz, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#New Tampa#Inland Hillsborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy