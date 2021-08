Vikings third-year wide receiver Bisi Johnson tore his ACL at Friday's training camp practice and will miss the entire 2021 season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Johnson went down after a rep and was on the ground being evaluated by trainers for around 30 seconds before getting up and walking off the field under his own power. He went into the team's facility and later emerged with a large brace on his right leg. One day later, we know the injury is a lot more severe than it initially looked.