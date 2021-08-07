Golden Family: JaVale, Pamela McGee Become First US Mom-Son Gold Medalists
Team USA center JaVale McGee stepped in his mother's footsteps without even stepping onto the court in the men's basketball gold medal game on Friday. The U.S. beat France 87-82 in the championship contest, giving the American men their fourth straight Olympic title. McGee didn’t play in the win, but he still made history, joining his mother, Pamela McGee, as the first American mother-son duo to earn Olympic gold medals. Pamela, a Basketball Hall of Famer, got a gold medal with the U.S. women's basketball team back at the 1984 Los Angles Olympics.www.nbcmiami.com
Comments / 0