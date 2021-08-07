Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

DHS warns of "increasing but modest" threats of violence from August Trump conspiracies

By Brett Bachman
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1N5Y_0bKxhkgy00

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday in a bulletin obtained by ABC News that it was predicting an increasing, but "modest" likelihood of violence in connection with Trump-related election conspiracies.

It has become a talking point in far-right circles that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated during the month of August, most notably pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. This week the Minnesota pillow magnate is hosting a "cyber symposium" in South Dakota, where he claims he will unveil irrefutable evidence of industrial-scale election fraud — evidence that will be used to propel Trump back into office one way or another.

DHS is warning that online chatter of violence in response to these claims is growing, though it did not cite any specific plot or network planning imminent attacks.

"Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," the bulletin, which ABC obtained from DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis, reads. The network reported that the bulletin was sent to the department's state and local partner agencies.

"Past circumstances have illustrated that calls for violence could expand rapidly in the public domain and may be occurring outside of publicly available channels. As such, lone offenders and small groups of individuals could mobilize to violence with little-to-no warning," the bulletin adds.

A senior DHS official who spoke with ABC said the department learned from the Jan. 6 insurrection that an increase in online chatter may be an early signal of another upcoming attack on government institutions — though he reiterated that the bulletin does not indicate any specific threats.

"We don't want to overreact, but we want to make sure that we are at the earliest stage possible providing awareness to law enforcement and other personnel who are responsible for security and are critical to mitigating risk," the senior official said.

Comments / 0

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Washington Dc#Election Fraud#Dhs#Capitol#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s election conspiracies are coming to a head — again

There’s only one actual question about the next few weeks, as the estimated deadline offered by Donald Trump and his allies for his reinstatement as president comes and goes: How dangerous will it be?. On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin warning state and local law enforcement...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Threats of violence spark fear of election worker exodus

There is growing concern that election workers will leave their posts in droves following a 2020 presidential contest that saw an unprecedented rise in violent threats against administrators. Election workers had their homes broken into. Their private information was maliciously posted online. Some fled with their families into hiding. Others...
POTUSCNN

The Trump wing just keeps sinking deeper into conspiracy theories

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Congress & Courtsmoney.com

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy