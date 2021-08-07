Healthcare workers protest Novant Health’s vaccine mandate

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing and the delta variant raging across Florida, it seems like this should be obvious: All hospital workers should be vaccinated. You’re at your most vulnerable when you go to a hospital. You’re seriously ill or need surgery. Maybe you’re medically frail or have a compromised immune system from chemotherapy. You shouldn’t have to wonder for one instant if the people you turn to for help at that moment — people who choose to work in the health care field, after all — have taken the single most effective step to prevent transmission of the deadly virus that has plagued us since 2020.