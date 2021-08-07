Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Healthcare workers protest Novant Health’s vaccine mandate

By Peyton Furtado
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Healthcare workers and supporters stood across the street from New Hanover Regional Medical Center Saturday, protesting a recent vaccine mandate. Novant Health recently announced employees would have until September 15 to be vaccinated, or until the end of August to apply for an exemption. That’s why 20 to 30 people showed up by the Medical Center Drive and South 17th Street intersection holding up homemade signs in protest.

