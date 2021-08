Karolina Kowalkiewicz broke down in tears following her UFC 265 loss, saying that “I need to maybe find a new passion in life and that hurts.”. Kowalkiewicz, who was once the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division, has really fallen on hard times in her MMA career over the last few years. She entered Saturday night’s fight against fellow veteran Jessica Penne on a four-fight losing skid, and that skid is now five straight fights after Penne submitted Kowalkiewicz with an armbar in the first round of their fight. Kowalkiewicz has now lost five straight fights, and taking to her social media following UFC 265, the Pole hinted that she could be finished with MMA.