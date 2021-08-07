Cancel
Charleston, WV

New syringe disposal container unveiled in Charleston

By BOB AARON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — There’s a new location in Charleston where people can safely dispose of syringes with no questions asked. In the past, needle litter has been a problem and a catalyst for restrictive state and city laws regulating harm reduction and syringe exchanges. West Virginia, and Kanawha County in particular, are grappling with an extensive spread of HIV. Until now, the only public safe syringe disposal has been outside the downtown Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

