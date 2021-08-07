‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Will Join Bruce Springsteen and Others For New York City Concert

Today, many people know LL Cool J as one of the stars of NCIS: Los Angeles. However, he got his start as a rapper back in 1984. He dropped a single called “I Need a Beat,” the next year and it launched him into mainstream success. Over the course of his career, he has released thirteen albums, won 2 Grammy Awards, and earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Later this month, LL Cool J will join Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, and many more for a concert in New York City’s Central Park. The long list of musicians and the audience will gather on the Great Lawn on August 21 to celebrate the city and its residents, according to the New York Times.

NYC’s mayor, Bill de Blasio said, “We want this to be a concert for the people,” during a press conference. During that conference, he also announced the name of the event. It is called We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. De Blasio went on to say that he wants the concert to be a safe one. So, those who wish to see LL Cool J share the stage with the rest of the great performers will have to show proof of vaccination. However, that restriction combined with the fact that it is an outdoor show makes face coverings optional for the event. Additionally, organizers will make reasonable accommodations for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Mayor de Blasio also said that he hopes the concert will help the city moving forward in its recovery from the pandemic.

More About the Upcoming Concert Featuring Springsteen, LL Cool J, Others

Most of the tickets for the event will be free. In fact, 80 percent of the tickets will be free to anyone who gets wants them. However, those tickets became available in July. The remaining tickets went on sale then too. Some of those are still available.

Gates will open for the event at 3 pm on August 21. The show starts at 5. However, it is uncertain what time LL Cool J will take the stage. The city is working with Live Nation to produce the event. If you cannot make it to NYC or can’t attend the show for some other reason, you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. CNN will broadcast the concert live in English as well as in Spanish.

Clive Davis, a Brooklyn native and legendary music producer has been working for months to put the concert together. About the event, he said, “As a born, bred and true New Yorker, I well know how resilient we are, and how New York always comes back.”

Davis went on to say that the city is coming back in a big way. He added, “I cannot think, really, of a more appropriate way to celebrate this than an unforgettable concert in the most special venue in the world: the Great Lawn at Central Park.”