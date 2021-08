A Lake in the Hills man who was charged with over a dozen drug charges for selling LSD to undercover agents has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Maxwell T. Swanson, 27, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Circle in Lake in the Hills, was indicted on unlawful possession with intent to deliver LSD, unlawful possession with intent to deliver MDMA, unlawful possession with intent to deliver ketamine, four counts of unlawful possession of LSD, unlawful possession of MDMA, unlawful possession of ketamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, unlawful possession of psilocybin mushrooms and three counts of unlawful delivery of LSD.