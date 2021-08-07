Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ole Miss soccer players sign NIL deal with Walk-Ons

By The Oxford Eagle
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, college student-athletes had the ability to sign Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and on Thursday, two Ole Miss soccer players did just that. During their ground breaking ceremony, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux announced they had signed NIL deals with Channing Foster and Molly Martin. Both Foster and Martin are returning this season for their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Players#Nil#Football#Ole Miss#Nil#Walk Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Miami, FLNew York Post

D’Eriq King becomes first college athlete to sign NIL deal with pro team

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has become a pioneer of the NIL era. King became the first college athlete to agree to a promotional deal with a professional sports team on Monday. The Florida Panthers signed the quarterback to a deal that will require him to appear at Panthers games, develop merchandise and concession items, and collaborate with the organization on social media content to engage fanbases.
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...
College SportsYardbarker

USC Freshman CB Ceyair Wright Signs NIL Deal With Overtime

USC freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright will star in Overtime's new series, Dual Threat according to several reports. The series will give an inside look into Wright's last few months of high school as he prepared for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The series will also show Wright's transition into college.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Is Georgia primed for a national championship? Paul Finebaum weighs in

Much has been made about Georgia’s national championship chances this season, and whether the Bulldogs are set to accomplish something the program hasn’t done since 1980. The early barometer is the season opener against Clemson, which is 3.5-point favorite, according to Draft Kings, for the game in Charlotte. Some narratives have been established that this is a championship-or-bust type season for Georgia, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite in that camp.
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2021 Player Profile: Offensive Lineman Jalen Rivers

One of the most obvious deficiencies in recent years has been Miami’s offensive line. In 2019, they allowed 51 sacks (3rd most nationally) had 140 QB pressures allowed (2nd worst in NCAA), and had a struggling run block that averaged 118.1 yards per game (120th out of 130 teams). They also allowed 4.25 sacks per game (127th out of 130 teams).
NHLFingerLakes1

Amerks sign two players to one-year deals

Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced Friday the team has signed forward Mason Jobst and defenseman Josh Teves to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season. Jobst, 27, comes to Rochester after splitting the 2020-21 campaign between the Bridgeport Islanders and Binghamton Devils, where he produced a...
College SportstheScore

Kiffin: Ole Miss is 100% vaccinated

The Ole Miss football program has hit a 100% vaccination rate among players, coaches, staff, and everyone else who will be at Sunday's practice, head coach Lane Kiffin said, according to ESPN's Chris Low. Kiffin was elated following the push from his players and coaches to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
Oxford, MSPicayune Item

Ole Miss slotted 23rd in United soccer coaches preseason poll

OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time in program history, Ole Miss is ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, coming in at No. 23, as voted by a panel of head coaches across the nation. Returning nearly the entire roster from last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 team, Ole...

Comments / 0

Community Policy