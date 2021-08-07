Ole Miss soccer players sign NIL deal with Walk-Ons
Last month, college student-athletes had the ability to sign Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deals and on Thursday, two Ole Miss soccer players did just that. During their ground breaking ceremony, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux announced they had signed NIL deals with Channing Foster and Molly Martin. Both Foster and Martin are returning this season for their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0