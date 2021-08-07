Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Charles City, Chesapeake by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charles City; Chesapeake; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Mathews; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Western Chesterfield and Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond). In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen and New Kent. In eastern Virginia, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex and Northampton. In south central Virginia, Prince George. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening. Localized storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches may result in a few instances of flash flooding through this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
County
King William County, VA
City
Poquoson, VA
County
Mathews County, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
County
Surry County, VA
City
Newport News, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
County
King And Queen County, VA
County
Sussex County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
County
New Kent County, VA
County
Northampton County, VA
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
County
Southampton County, VA
County
Middlesex County, VA
County
York County, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
City
Mathews, VA
City
Surry, VA
City
Charles City, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
County
James City County, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Hanover, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Eastern Hanover#Eastern Henrico#Eastern King William
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy