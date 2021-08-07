Cancel
Accomack County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Accomack, Eastern Essex, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Accomack; Eastern Essex; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western King William; Western King and Queen FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Virginia, eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in east central Virginia, Eastern Essex, Richmond, Western King William and Western King and Queen. In eastern Virginia, Lancaster and Northumberland. In southeast Virginia, Accomack. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening. Localized storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches may result in a few instances of flash flooding through this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

