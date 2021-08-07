Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins’ Shaheen: NFL won’t ‘strong-arm’ him to get vaccine

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he has no intention to get vaccinated. “For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said Saturday. “The NFL is trying to push it. … I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ap#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL1045thezone.com

Dolphins coach on Xavien Howard: ‘We don’t want to trade him’

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that he doesn’t want to see star cornerback Xavien Howard traded from the team. “We don’t want to trade X. You can write that down,” Flores said. “He’s a very good player. He’s a big part of the team. We don’t want to trade him.”
NFLchatsports.com

5 players who are shining so far in Miami Dolphins camp

Aug 4, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Dolphins are working to get better and as their first game of the 2021 season is set for...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Returns from COVID list

Shaheen (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Shaheen landed on the COVID list over the weekend as an apparent close contact, and he's since cleared the health and safety protocols. The 26-year-old will continue to compete for a roster spot now that he can practice.
NFLFinger Lakes Times

Armando Salguero: Adam Shaheen speaks about not getting vaccinated as Dolphins respect player choice

MIAMI — I don’t know Adam Shaheen from, well, Adam. He joined the Miami Dolphins last year during a pandemic in which NFL reporters and players were not allowed to mingle and even now that some of the league’s COVID-19 protocols allow for limited contact, media members were still required to stand behind retractable belt barriers about 12 feet from the tight end, as he answered questions on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Introducing the worst tweet about the Xavien Howard situation

I imagine by now many of you have seen this electrifying ridiculous tweet that Pro Football Talk set off, whose mouthpiece is Mike Florio, that labels the Miami Dolphins as the problem in the Xavien Howard contract dispute. I didn’t have time to write about it yesterday and I feel it necessary to do so. But man alive, what a wild take.
NFLchatsports.com

Xavien Howard dressed for Miami Dolphins full pad practice

Aug 4, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) walks onto the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Dolphins are in full pads today and Xavien Howard is back on the field and fully dressed....
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Dolphins, Xavien Howard Agree To Reworked Contract

Xavien Howard is staying in Miami. The Dolphins and their star cornerback have agreed to a restructured deal that gives Howard more earning power, as Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network was first to report (via Twitter). This was the expected outcome after we learned yesterday that Howard had returned...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins, Xavien Howard agree to re-structured deal keeping All-Pro cornerback in Miami

The Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to a re-structured contract that will keep the disgruntled All-Pro cornerback in Miami, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. The NFL Media's Mike Garafolo first reported the deal, which includes a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive and additional $3.5 million in incentives bringing his maximum value for 2021 to $16,285,294 -- about $20,000 more than Stephon Gilmore, the league's highest paid cornerback.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy