Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open on Saturday. There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
