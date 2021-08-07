Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole. In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.