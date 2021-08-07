Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST ANDREWS, Scotland — Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open on Saturday. There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairmont St Andrews#The European Tour#Spaniard#Scottish#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Forrest wins maiden European Tour title at Scottish Championship

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Scotland's Grant Forrest produced a stunning finish to seal his first European Tour title at the Scottish Championship on Sunday. Forrest held off a fierce challenge from England's James Morrison to become the first home winner in Scotland on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Hero Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Hero Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland. The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds. MArcus Armitage is on 20-to-1. Masahiro Kawamura is at 22-to-1. 2021 Hero Open tips,...
Golfwcn247.com

Hill shoots 63 to lead Hero Open by 1 shot after 1st round

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open. Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult later in the day. Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell was a stroke back in second place, with the trio of Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist a further shot behind.
GolfGolf.com

A peek at EVERYTHING inside of Lee Westwood’s golf bag

With an all-Ping gear setup by his side, the 48-year-old Lee Westwood is playing some of the best golf of his illustrious career. After contending and finishing T13 at the 2020 U.S. Open, Westwood collected back-to-back solo second-place finishes at two big events in March: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.
GolfFrankfort Times

European Tour Hero Open Par Scores

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GolfPGA Tour

Robert MacIntyre putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole. In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Early riser Calum Hill enjoys flying start at Hero Open

Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. In the second group out at 7.20am, Hill carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell, with Ross Fisher Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on seven under.
Soccerchatsports.com

USWNT's Naeher the hero, Williams takes her chance in Olympic quarterfinal win vs. Dutch

Alyssa Naeher, Lynn Williams, United States women's national soccer team, Netherlands, Lieke Martens, Rose Lavelle, Olympic Games, Megan Rapinoe, Hope Solo, Vlatko Andonovski. The U.S. women's national team is in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympic Games after beating the Netherlands in a thrilling back-and-forth affair that eventually went to penalty kicks.
Memphis, TNFort Wayne Journal Gazette

English keeps hold of St. Jude lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round.
Hastings, NENebraskaTV

Mackey dominates from the hill, Hastings wins Mid-South opener

HASTINGS, Neb. — Brayden Mackey threw 6.0 scoreless innings to help Hastings defeat Washington, Mo., 3-0, in the opener of the Mid-South Regional tournament. Played at Duncan Field, Hastings used their home digs to their advantage, although it took a little bit of time to get the offense going. After...
GolfESPN

Mexico's Abraham Ancer wins WGC event for 1st PGA Tour title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --  Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy