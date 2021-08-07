Dolphins' Shaheen: NFL won't 'strong-arm' him to get vaccine

Adam Shaheen has chosen to stand up for what he believes in, and while he’s in the minority, it sure doesn’t look like he’ll be changing his mind anytime soon. The Dolphins are a team that boasts a 90% vaccination rate for its players, which is far higher than most other teams. And given that they’re based in Florida, a state that’s currently a hotbed for Covid-19, it’s certainly understandable why they’d get vaccinated, with their personal safety at risk.