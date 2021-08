The Steelers generally don’t negotiate contract extensions during the regular season, which means that the window to get deals done this summer is starting to close. Cornerback Joe Haden would like to see it stay open long enough for him to net an extension that keeps him in Pittsburgh beyond the coming season. Haden is in the final year of the two-year extension he signed with the team in 2019 and told Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com that he’d like to remain with the Steelers in 2022, but he knows that others are in line ahead of him.