Fridley, MN

Stephen Allen Trafton

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Trafton, Stephen Allen August 22, 1950 - August 4, 2021 passed away suddenly on August 4th, 2021 at the age of 70, and left us way too soon. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 36 years. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Rita. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Anna (Brendon); sons Reed (Karen), Ross; 6 grandchildren (Brooke, Bella, Jackson, Maximus, Xander and Lennon); brothers Harold, Marvin, Mark, sisters Rita and Nanette. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 13, at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10AM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Highway 65 NE, Fridley, MN. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 Millerfuneralfridley.com.

