John 'Steve' Shager

Shager, John "Steve" age 49, of Anoka passed away on August 2, 2021. Steve was raised in Albuquerque, NM, where he graduated from Manzano HS. He graduated from FSU which led to a social work career in which he improved the lives of many. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family and friends, and he was a great pool player. Beyond these, he loved his daughter most. Survived by his child, Hailey Shager, Coon Rapids; father John (Micki) Shager and nephews Colby and Dalton Shager; and step-father Gary Kather. Preceded in death by mother Elsie, brother Paul, and grandparents. Celebration-of-Life 1pm, Sunday, August 15, at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave NW, Fridley. Memorials preferred to gofund.me/…