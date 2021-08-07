Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anoka, MN

John 'Steve' Shager

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Shager, John "Steve" age 49, of Anoka passed away on August 2, 2021. Steve was raised in Albuquerque, NM, where he graduated from Manzano HS. He graduated from FSU which led to a social work career in which he improved the lives of many. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family and friends, and he was a great pool player. Beyond these, he loved his daughter most. Survived by his child, Hailey Shager, Coon Rapids; father John (Micki) Shager and nephews Colby and Dalton Shager; and step-father Gary Kather. Preceded in death by mother Elsie, brother Paul, and grandparents. Celebration-of-Life 1pm, Sunday, August 15, at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave NW, Fridley. Memorials preferred to gofund.me/…

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
City
Fridley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Anoka, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Albuquerque
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy