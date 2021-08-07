Cancel
Park Rapids, MN

Forrest Jerome Watson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Watson, Forrest Jerome passed away July 13, 2021 at the age of 88 in Park Rapids, MN. Forrest was preceded in death by his son, Mark A. Watson. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Sutter, his wife Jane L. Watson, children Linda J. Grant, Bruce F. Watson, five grandchildren. Forrest was born July 27, 1932 and grew up on a farm. He graduated from Howard Lake High School in 1950, served in the Navy as a submariner, then attended Hamlin and the U of M. Forrest worked for 3M, National Micronetics, Spin Physics, and Kodak; traveling the world as an engineer and introducing clients to video technology. Forrest and Jane were Methodist Youth Fellowship leads for High School youth group, where they kindled their love of the outdoors. Forrest and Jane moved around the country, but eventually moved back to Northern Minnesota post-retirement. Forrest enjoyed working at Deep Portage Learning Center, volunteering in Hackensack at the Countryside Co-op and the Kid's Fishing Contest, as well as driving for Faith in Action. Forrest was a member of the Hackensack Lion's Club and American Legion. He volunteered on many Ten Mile Lake Association committees. He was a role model and encourager to everyone who knew him.

