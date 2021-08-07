Beverly R. Kevelin
Kevelin, Beverly R. age 92 of Eden Prairie passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones August 3, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Aileen McKenzie and Kathleen Peterson. Survived by son, Jeff (Michelle); grandchildren, Josh, Justin (Holly), Blaek; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Joanna; brother, Carl; niece, Debbie (Howard) Dewees; and nephew, Douglas Contoski. She was a 57 year member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Mpls. and worked for the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant for 35 years. Visitation from 5-8pm, Wednesday, August 11 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave NE., Mpls. Memorial service 11am, Thursday, August 12 with visitation one hour prior at: Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N.E., Mpls.www.startribune.com
