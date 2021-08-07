Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Beverly R. Kevelin

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Kevelin, Beverly R. age 92 of Eden Prairie passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones August 3, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Aileen McKenzie and Kathleen Peterson. Survived by son, Jeff (Michelle); grandchildren, Josh, Justin (Holly), Blaek; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Joanna; brother, Carl; niece, Debbie (Howard) Dewees; and nephew, Douglas Contoski. She was a 57 year member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Mpls. and worked for the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant for 35 years. Visitation from 5-8pm, Wednesday, August 11 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave NE., Mpls. Memorial service 11am, Thursday, August 12 with visitation one hour prior at: Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N.E., Mpls.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethel Lutheran Church#Mpls#N E
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy