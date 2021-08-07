Cancel
Arden Hills, MN

Daniel J. Palermo

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Palermo, Daniel J. Age 73, passed away on May 18, 2021 after a short, but intensive battle with the coronavirus and entered the gates of Heaven. He was born to Louis and Jeanne Palermo of Mora, MN., the 2nd of five children. Dan is survived by wife Laurie, son Jeffrey (Blaine), daughter Jacquelyn (St. Paul), four siblings David (Amarillo TX), Dianne (Atherton CA), Douglas (Torrance CA), and Dean (Ramsey MN); five nieces; four nephews; several cousins and many friends and fellow musicians. Memorial service will be held Saturday, 12:00 PM August 14,2021 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1700 West Hwy 96, Arden Hills. Visitation at the church on Saturday from 11 AM -12:00 PM. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: North Heights Christian Academy (northheights.academy). North Heights Church: GLOBAL MISSIONS Fund (northheights.church). Samaritans Purse (samaritanspurse.org MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 muellerbies.com.

www.startribune.com

