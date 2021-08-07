Joy Benson

Linda M. Zabel, 70, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Boscobel, the daughter of Lawrence and Marcella (Shulka) Nussbaum. Linda and Harvey were married June 5, 1971, in Prairie du Chien and farmed together for 50 years. During this time, four children were born, Sandy (Stuart) Seffrood, Nancy (Chris) French, Gail (Chad) Winkers, and Harley (Jami) Zabel; also nine grandchildren and one on the way. Linda worked at home taking care of the family until the children were out of grade school. She worked as a state grain inspector for a couple of years. She worked at Shihata’s Apple Orchard pruning trees, spraying trees and picking and packing apples. Finally, she took a job at Cabela’s driving stock picker for 15 years until retiring. Linda had many interests including woodworking projects, redecorating and anything on the farm. She drove demo derby cars and was a winner many times, was an avid Packer fan who didn’t miss a game for years. She loved hunting deer with her crossbow and got one every year with it, and also during gun season. Linda and Harvey celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 5, 2021, with a ride in their same wedding car, a 1924 Dodge. A life well lived ended too soon. May Linda rest in peace. She was preceded in death by her parents.