Obituaries

Joy Benson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Benson, Joy Joy Benson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She died peacefully In St. Paul on July 17, 2021 at the age of 96. She leaves behind 3 children, Barbara, Don, and Jack; 4 granddaughters; and 8 great-grandchildren. A small service of family and close friends will be held on August 28th. Willwerscheid Funeral Home 651-228-1006.

