Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA investigating Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry sign-and-trades for possible tampering

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA is notorious for its strict anti-tampering policies, and that could get at least two teams in trouble for moves made this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league has launched an investigation into the Chicago Bulls’ sign-and-trade acquisition of Lonzo Ball as well as the Miami Heat’s sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry for possible tampering. The league wishes to look into whether there was contact prior to 6 p.m. ET on Monday, as such contact would have been prohibited prior to that time.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Espn#The Chicago Bulls#The Miami Heat#Ramonashelburne#Wojespn#Ball And Lowry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend: Denise Garcia

Lonzo Ball is one of the more polarizing names in the NBA and that’s mainly because of the family he comes from. The Ball’s have been in the public spotlight for many years thanks to Lavar Ball, who is outspoken as ever. The family has also had their own show for years called “Ball in the Family”, which debuted on Facebook Watch in 2017. But, Lonzo has made a name for himself in the league thanks to his impressive playmaking and ability to score the rock. Off the court, Lonzo has been in a relationship for quite some time now. In this post, we’re taking a look at Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend, Denise Garcia.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: Kyle Lowry traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

When it comes to summer shakeups and transactions, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active teams in the entire association. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations to the recent trade that landed Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, the Cs have been unbelievably busy and, what makes this all the more interesting is that we’re still in the early stages of the NBA offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: How Lonzo Ball can help Pelicans land Kyle Lowry in free agency

It wasn’t too long ago that the thought of Kyle Lowry parting ways with the Toronto Raptors was unthinkable. Yet here we are now. The New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as one of many teams showing interest in Lowry and it looks like Lonzo Ball will have a significant role to play in the Pelicans’ chase for the six-time All-Star.
NBAPosted by
UPI News

2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal. League sources told ESPN, USA Today Sports and the Miami Herald on Monday that Lowry agreed to a three-year contract worth about $90 million as part of the sign-and-trade agreement. It remains unclear who the Heat traded away to facilitate the deal.
NBABleacher Report

5 Blockbuster Trades to Blow Up 2021 NBA Free Agency

With the 2021 NBA draft wrapped up, it's time for the league to set its sights on free agency. If the Russell Westbrook-to-the Los Angeles Lakers trade is any indication, we may see some deals along the way as well. This year's free-agent class is heavy with restricted players coming...
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Raptors sign-and-trade involves Kyle Lowry

Free agency is one of the craziest times during the NBA calendar season and every single year, we are seeing big names on the move in pursuit of a championship. With the free agency market being weaker than usual this year, one of the bigger names available and potentially the greatest signing this offseason could revolve around Kyle Lowry.
NBARealGM

Heat Emerge As Frontrunners For Kyle Lowry In Sign-And-Trade

The Miami Heat are positioned as the frontrunners to land Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade agreement once free agency opens. Lowry has long been linked with the Heat and pursued a trade for him at last season's deadline. Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa could be the central park of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy