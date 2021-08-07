NBA investigating Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry sign-and-trades for possible tampering

Lonzo Ball is one of the more polarizing names in the NBA and that’s mainly because of the family he comes from. The Ball’s have been in the public spotlight for many years thanks to Lavar Ball, who is outspoken as ever. The family has also had their own show for years called “Ball in the Family”, which debuted on Facebook Watch in 2017. But, Lonzo has made a name for himself in the league thanks to his impressive playmaking and ability to score the rock. Off the court, Lonzo has been in a relationship for quite some time now. In this post, we’re taking a look at Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend, Denise Garcia.