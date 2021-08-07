NBA investigating Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry sign-and-trades for possible tampering
The NBA is notorious for its strict anti-tampering policies, and that could get at least two teams in trouble for moves made this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league has launched an investigation into the Chicago Bulls’ sign-and-trade acquisition of Lonzo Ball as well as the Miami Heat’s sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry for possible tampering. The league wishes to look into whether there was contact prior to 6 p.m. ET on Monday, as such contact would have been prohibited prior to that time.www.yardbarker.com
