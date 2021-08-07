Cancel
Claiborne County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Claiborne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

EnvironmentWGNtv.com

Storms likely to increase in intensity this afternoon. Severe weather watch possible.

Mesoscale Discussion 1450 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1218 PM CDT Mon Aug 09 2021 Areas affected...Portions of northern IL and extreme northwestern IN Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...A threat for large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes should increase this afternoon. Watch issuance is possible. DISCUSSION (paraphrased) ...Storms are ongoing across portions of northern Illinois. In the wake of tese storms, the air mass is expected to become quite unstable and new storms are likely to develop southwestward across northern Illinois by 3-4 PM CDT. Conditions favor the development of a few supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. A small cluster of storms may eventually develop as activity moves slowly south-southeastward toward NW Indiana. If this occurs, then severe/damaging winds may eventually become the primary threat. The potential for surface-based storms should increase over the next couple of hours as surface temperatures warm into the low 80s, and watch issuance is being considered in this time frame.
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Henry County through 1045 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodhull, or 8 miles southwest of Cambridge, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Henry County, including the following locations... Bishop Hill, Ophiem, Nekoma and Ulah. This includes Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 26 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cavalier County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cavalier, northern Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milton, or 17 miles southeast of Langdon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milton around 1010 PM CDT. Union around 1015 PM CDT. Gardar and Concrete around 1020 PM CDT. Mountain around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hensel, Akra and Crystal. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 178 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry County through 1015 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Fayette, or near Kewanee, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Henry County, including the following locations... Kewanee Municipal Airport and Bishop Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT...EAST CENTRAL QUEEN ANNE`S AND NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Wells County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Maddock, or 22 miles northeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Hamberg and Wellsburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wells County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Hurdsfield, or 25 miles southeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Chaseley, Emrick and Heaton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Boone County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boone, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pilot Mound and Fraser. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Lee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Paw Paw, or 7 miles southwest of Shabbona, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters and an off duty NWS forecaster confirmed a tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Paw Paw. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wells County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Fessenden, or 23 miles southeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Emrick and Heaton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wells County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Fessenden, or 11 miles east of Harvey, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Hamberg and Wellsburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Reeves County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of Saragosa, or 27 miles west of Fort Stockton, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 220 and 241. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gothenburg, or 20 miles northeast of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gothenburg and Willow Island. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 217. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Eddy County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON AND EDDY COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheyenne, or 28 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Rockford, Sheyenne, Tokio, Brantford and Spirit Lake Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Mormon Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Eddy County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON AND EDDY COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheyenne, or 23 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Rockford, Sheyenne, Tokio, Brantford and Spirit Lake Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Eddy County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN EDDY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Hamar, or 29 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Eddy County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

